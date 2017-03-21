Parish sets filming fee at $1,000 per day

By Jason Browne

Renovations are underway on a pair of buildings at the Plaquemines Parish Government Complex on F. Edward Hebert Boulevard in Belle Chasse. But the parish isn’t paying for the work. The parish is getting paid to allow the work.

A production company preparing to shoot the pilot episode of a new television series in those buildings is paying the parish $250 per day for setup. Work crews have cleared, cleaned and painted portions of the buildings that were heavily damaged in past storms and vandalized over the years as they’ve sat vacant.

The fee will increase to $1,000 per day when film begins to roll after the Plaquemines Parish Council voted unanimously March 9 to amend the ordinance that sets the fees for filming in the parish. The fee for the shooting permit was $250 per month. Now it’s $1,000 per day per location for shooting and $250 per day for setup and breakdown.

