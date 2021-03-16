The Parks of Plaquemines Approved to Begin Final Phase of Development

The Parks of Plaquemines subdivision got approved for the development of more lots at the March 11 Plaquemines Parish council meeting.

A pair of ordinances, introduced by district 2 council member Beau Black, that would allow the Park of Plaquemines developers to enter the third and final phase of development passed unanimously. Specifically, these ordinances approved the development of Phase 3-A and Phase 3-D.

“Phase 3 of the Parks of Plaquemines master plan is broken up into four sub-phases. These two subphases allow for the development of 36 lots each [for a total of 72 lots],” Black explained. “The other two sub-phases [B and C] still need some work before they get approved.”

