Party’s over? Council considers increased building rental rates

Tue, 2019/10/08 - 5:00am News Staff
Jason Browne

The days of the $5 party in Plaquemines Parish buildings could meet its end this Thursday.

The Parish Council will take up an ordinance to restructure fees for renting parish buildings when it meets at Council Chambers in Belle Chasse Oct. 10. District 3 council member Corey Arbourgh spearheaded the effort to reform the current rental ordinance to cut out unsustainable discounts like $5 rentals for nonprofit organizations, post-funeral repasts and senior residents celebrating their 75th birthday and up.

“It’s not illegal, but we’ve had individuals using a 501(c)(3) to get a building for $5 and throwing a Sweet 16 party,” said Arbourgh last week. “How can we pay for air conditioning and sometimes pay employees overtime (at the $5 rate) when the parish is going through tough economic times?”

 

