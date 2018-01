By Jason Browne

For a man whose professional life centered around concrete, David Pavlovich had a soft heart.

The owner of Nairn Concrete and a generations-deep Plaquemines Parish native, Pavlovich passed away Jan. 11 at the age of 57.

