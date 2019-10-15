PAWS seeking new homes for all animals in wake of announcement

The Plaquemines Animal Welfare Society is making one last adoption push before the organization ceases operations at the end of the year.

Plaquemines Parish Government announced on Oct. 4 that it would not renew its contract with PAWS to provide its no-kill animal shelter and animal control services in the parish. The building PAWS has occupied since 2011 will continue to serve as the parish’s animal shelter, but PAWS Board President Tammy Gagliano said another as-yet-undetermined organization will assume management of the shelter in 2020.

“We’ve seen this coming. The last few years donations were trending down. Adoptions are down as well,” said Gagliano. “We tried to make up the difference with more fundraisers, but it just hasn’t happened.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/