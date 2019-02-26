On Feb. 20 the Plaquemines Council on Aging (PCOA) held its annual Mardi Gras Ball at the Port Sulphur Community Center. Outgoing 2018 Queen Philomena Riley said farewell to everyone and welcomed the 2019 newly crowned King Preston Parker and Queen Morbia Narcisse.

The PCOA annual Mardi Gras Ball was sponsored by Chevron Oronite Oak Point Refinery which provided the great food and gifts. Madere & Sons Towing, Deep South Construction & Salvage, who provided king cakes and gifts, and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Office, who presented a gift basket to Ella Mae Riley.

