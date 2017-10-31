PCOA hosts Senior Olympics

By Jason Browne

The Plaquemines Council on Aging and Mississippi River Bank collaborated on their 29th Senior Olympics Oct. 25 in Belle Chasse.

Seniors engaged in friendly competition throughout the morning, shooting hoops, tossing horseshoes, playing shuffleboard and a variety of other low-impact sports to keep them active. Sue Pelas, vice president for Mississippi River Bank, said the PCOA used to take the seniors to the statewide Senior Olympics in Baton Rouge. But when the trips stopped PCOA and MRB continued the tradition locally.

