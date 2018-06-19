Pedestrian ferry now operating in Pointe a la Hache

By Jason Browne

reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com

Plaquemines citizens still have to drive to Belle Chasse or Scarsdale to get their cars across the Mississippi River, but pedestrians can once again cross at Pointe a la Hache.

The parish has contracted with Y&S Marine of Belle Chasse to provide a 65-foot boat to ferry up to 30 pedestrians at a time back and forth across the river from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Director of Coastal Restoration Vincent Frelich said the boat is using a gangplank to access the ferry landings.

