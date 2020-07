Public restrooms largely funded by Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery and supplemented with contributions from Woodlands Conservancy’s supporters are now open at the Woodlands Trailhead at 449 F. Edward Hebert Blvd. in Belle Chasse.

