Plans for future development of PPHTD moves forward

Plans for future development of the Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District (PPHTD) moved forward with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Memphis/Shelby County Port Commission (Port of Memphis) recently. As international trade increases, officials of both ports believe collaborating on marketing efforts, exchange of data and working together at certain maritime functions could generate new shipping business for both ports. The pact will remain in place for 5 years. Executing the agreement are seated from left, Plaquemines Port Chairman W. Beau Black and Memphis Port Chairman Johnny Moore. Standing from left are Plaquemines Port Deputy Director Paul Matthews, Memphis Port Executive Director Randy Richardson and Plaquemines Port incoming Chairman Charlie Burt.

