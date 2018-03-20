Plaq. students walk out, skip the politics

By Jason Browne

Plaquemines schools participated in a nationwide student walkout on March 14, one month after the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The nationwide walkout was widely reported as a protest against gun violence, but Belle Chasse High School, Phoenix High School and South Plaquemines High School took care to keep their demonstrations apolitical.

“We wanted to pay our respects to the victims that lost their lives through gun violence,” said South Plaquemines High School junior and Student Council President Kaley Dang. “(The demonstration) was not mainly about guns. It’s about feeling safein the places we go to be educated.Th e whole intent was to pay respects to victims, not just at Douglas, but at tragedies that happened in all schools.”

