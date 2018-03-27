Home

Plaquemines celebrates French heritage with Consul visit

Tue, 2018/03/27 - 5:00am News Staff

The French Consul General Vincent Sciama graciously accepted Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier III’s invitation to visit Plaquemines Parish on March 16.

Cormier and Sciama discussed economic development opportunities, especially attracting some of the numerous French tourists to shop and eat in Plaquemines.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/

Plaquemines Gazette

7962 Hwy 23
P.O. Box 700
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
Phone: 504-392-1619
Fax: 504-392-7526