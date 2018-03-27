Plaquemines celebrates French heritage with Consul visit

The French Consul General Vincent Sciama graciously accepted Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier III’s invitation to visit Plaquemines Parish on March 16.

Cormier and Sciama discussed economic development opportunities, especially attracting some of the numerous French tourists to shop and eat in Plaquemines.

