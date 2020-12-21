Plaquemines DA Race Comes Anti-Climatic End

After 9 days in post runoff election for District Attorney limbo, where challenger Leo Pallazo refused to concede to incumbent Charles Ballay, claiming Ballay’s “historically small margin” of victory and “numerous [reports of] voting irregularities” meant the results were illegitimate, Palazzo finally pulled back. Meaning, by an official margin of 15 votes, Ballay will remain the Plaquemines DA for the next 6 years. This will be Ballay’s third term as DA.

Following the recount requested by Palazzo on December 11 (which ironically yielded 1 additional vote for Ballay), the challenger had until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, December 14 to file a lawsuit showing evidence of those multiple result discrepancies and instances of voter-fraud. But December 14 came and went and no lawsuit was filed in the Clerk of Court’s office.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/