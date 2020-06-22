Plaquemines' first influencers: Belle Chasse teens build their brand by building artists' brands

Each year the online environment for artists gets more crowded, forcing new artists to navigate a conundrum: How to get press without notoriety, and how to achieve notoriety without press.

There’s no one answer to that problem, but two young Belle Chasse natives are offering a starting point.

This March, Dale Lindsey, 18, and Evan Illg, 19, filed for an LLC for their new endeavor called Mixed of a Kind, a marketing platform where fledgling artists can get their first taste of media exposure for a modest fee. In addition to posting short stories or bios about artists to mixedofakind.com, Lindsey and Illg promote those stories across social media platforms, racking up precious clicks and views for rappers, producers, videographers, graphic designers and artists of every genre.

