Plaquemines group visits Southwest Louisiana to see expansion first hand

Jobs, construction cranes and economic activity were the takeaways for nearly 30 Plaquemines Parish elected officials and business leaders who took part in an Oct. 16 tour of several southwest Louisiana industries.

The trip was coordinated by the Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District (PPHTD) and the Plaquemines Association of Business and Industry (PABI) to see the Port of Lake Charles and the site of Cameron LNG, a large gas processing plant similar to the future Venture Global LNG plant near Myrtle Grove in Plaquemines. It began with a presentation and lunch at the Southwest Louisiana Entrepreneurial and Economic Development Center (SEED Center) located at McNeese State University.

