Plaquemines husband and wife sworn in as Justice of the Peace, Constable

On Dec. 28, Plaquemines Parish Clerk of Court Kim Turlich Vaughan swore in Judge Davey Naquin as Justice of the Peace - Ward 6, and Debra Naquin as Constable - Ward 6.

Judge Davey Naquin has been serving the people of Ward 6 for 24 years. He is entering into his fifth six-year term. Justice of the Peace duties include handling arrest warrants, small claims suits, evictions and performing marriage ceremonies. Judge Naquin thanks all of the residents for their continued support.

