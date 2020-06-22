Plaquemines LNG cleared to begin limited site work

Limited site preparation is set to begin in the coming months on Venture Global’s Plaquemines LNG project after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) granted permission on June 15.

The $8.5 billion liquefied natural gas terminal, which is the first of two VG terminals slated for construction in Plaquemines Parish, will produce 20 million tons of LNG per year at full capacity. Plaquemines LNG is expected to be operational in 2023 and Delta LNG, which would also produce 20 MTPA at full capacity, will be constructed adjacent to Plaquemines LNG if the project proceeds as planned.

Plaquemines LNG is expected to be the only LNG project to begin construction in 2020 after a downturn in worldwide energy use due to the coronavirus led to the delay of multiple projects. VG’s first LNG terminal in Louisiana, the $4.5 billion Calcasieu Pass LNG in Cameron Parish, began construction in 2019.

