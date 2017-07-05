Home

Plaquemines Medical Center recognizes Mallory Alexis for 10 years of service

Wed, 2017/07/05 - 11:35am News Staff

At their May board meeting, Plaquemines Medical Center (PMC) recognized and celebrated an employee who has been with them for 10 years. PMC thanks Mallory Alexis for all of her hard work and years of dedication. Pictured, from left: Jeanne St. Ann (Front Desk Manager), Mallory Alexis (Front Desk Clerk) and Leslie Prest (Administrator).

 

