Plaquemines Mets 10U named USSSA State Baseball Champs

Congratulations to the Plaquemines Parish Mets 10U baseball team for winning it all in the USSSA State Baseball Championship on Sunday, June 10, 2018 at the Live Oak Sports Complex in Denham Springs, LA. During the twoday tournament, the boys represented the parish well showing true sportsmanship and poise.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/