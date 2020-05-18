Plaquemines Parish eases into Phase 1 Reopening

May 15 was Day 1 of Louisiana’s Phase 1 Reopening, and things were pretty sleepy in Plaquemines Parish.

Based on the daily reported cases of COVID-19, Gov. John Bel Edwards allowed restaurants and hair salons to reopen at 25 percent capacity if safety measures remained in place. Employees have to wear masks and diligently clean and disinfect shared surfaces, and high-contact businesses like tattoo and massage parlors remain closed. But the doors are open again at most businesses.

However, just because the doors are open doesn’t mean customers or employees are coming back in droves.

