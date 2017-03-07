On Sunday, February 26, Phoenix High School Alumni Association sponsored Plaquemines Parish Family Gras 2017 and it was a tremendous success. More than 2,000 people in attendance from throughout the parish surrounding communities and surrounding parishes. South Plaquemines Principal of the year, John Barthelemy, served as Grand Marshal of the parade.

The family friendly parade attracted people from far and near who were looking for a simple Pre-Mardi Gras celebration. “We had many creative floats, dance teams, horses and motorcycles. Special thanks to Sheriff Gerald “Jerry” Turlich and his officers that provided excellent services that we are very appreciative,” said a spokesman of the organization.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/