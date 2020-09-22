Plaquemines Parish set to adopt new FEMA Flood Insurance Maps

At the September 10 Plaquemines Parish Council Meeting, the council heard an update from Melissa Kennedy, the representative from HNTB Corporation responsible for analyzing and mapping flood risks in the parish. The maps created from her findings will be submitted to FEMA so parish residents’ insurance rates can be accurate and up to date with current flood hazards.

