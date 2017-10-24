Plaquemines Parish South Rotary Club donates dictionaries to SPES

On Thursday, October 19, Bobby Thomas and Jeff Edgecombe, members of the Plaquemines Parish South Rotary Club, donated dictionaries to the third grade students at South Plaquemines Elementary School. Pictured in the back row, from left: Rachael Small, Bobby Thomas, Jeff Edgecombe, Teacher Alaina Becnel and Principal Stacey-Ann Barrett.

