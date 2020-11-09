Plaquemines Parish Votes Republican Across the Ballot, DA Race Heads to a Runoff

Even with COVID-19 restrictions and power outages caused by Hurricane Zeta, the 2020 election held on Tuesday, November 3 went by without complications in Plaquemines. While a good portion of votes were accounted for through mail-in ballots or early voting, Plaquemines residents who wished to wait until Election Day were able to vote on Tuesday.

In the highly anticipated presidential race, Plaquemines overwhelmingly supported Republican incumbent Donald Trump, giving him 67% of the vote. Democratic challenger Joe Biden got only 31%. Though Trump was able to beat out Biden for LA’s 8 electoral votes, overall, the state was nowhere close to matching Plaquemines’ enthusiasm for the current president. Statewide, Trump overcame Biden 58% to 40% respectively. The results from the national election are still waiting on mail-in ballots to be counted in key battleground states.

Other statewide/ multi parish elections saw Plaquemines either mirror or supersede LA’s red bend. Those were the races for U.S. Representative -- 1st Congressional District, Public Service Commissioner -- District 1, and U.S. Senator.

