Plaquemines Pastors unite to end racism

The newly formed ‘Plaquemines Parish Pastors & Preachers United’ gathered on Tuesday, June 23 at Greater Morning Star Church in Naomi.

The Plaquemines Parish Pastors & Preachers United stands in solidarity with courageous organizers and freedom fighters who have taken to the streets to protest racism, police brutality and the killings of Black people in the United States. They pledge and commit to eradicating racism and addressing institutionalized injustices in Plaquemines Parish, in all systems, including the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 25th JDC of Plaquemines Parish, the Plaquemines Parish District Attorney’s Office, Plaquemines Parish Government, Plaquemines Parish School Board, the Plaquemines Parish Clerk of Court, the Plaquemines Parish Assessor’s Office and the Plaquemines Medical Center.

