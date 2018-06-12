Plaquemines Pharmacy and the Belle Chasse Rotary Club to send vitamins to Mexico

Through the coordination of Plaquemines Pharmacy and the Rotary Club of Belle Chasse, 390 bottles of childrens and prenatal vitamins will be shipped to a mission in Mexico. The Rotary Club of Belle Chasse meets every Monday at noon at Adams Catfish House in Belle Chasse. Anyone interested in learning more about Rotary or possibly becoming a member, feel free to contact club president Bill Bubrig or any Rotary member.

