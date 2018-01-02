Plaquemines Pharmacy offers flu, strep testing

By Jason Browne

Plaquemines Pharmacy is taking the pressure off customers and doctors offices this cold and flu season with in-store flu and strep testing.

Owner and pharmacist Jeff DiMarco has introduced a 10 minute flu test and five minute strep test—the same tests used by thousands of doctors’ offices across the country—to determine if the patients has a positive infection. The pharmacy, located at 8443 Hwy 23 in Belle Chasse, has even worked out agreements with several local doctors to provide prescription medications to patients who test positive before they leave the store.

