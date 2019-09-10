Plaquemines politicians, residents reject new toll proposals

The fight over a 30-year toll to pay for a new Belle Chasse Bridge has entered the endgame, with the would-be bridge-building firm rolling out a new pair of toll options, Plaquemines residents and politicians roundly rejecting those options, and the Joint Transportation Committee set to air the whole issue out on Sept. 13.

On Sept. 3, Department of Transportation & Development Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson issued a letter to Plaquemines’ state and local politicians spelling out the latest toll proposals from Plenary Infrastructure, the company seeking to fill the “private” role in the state’s first public-private partnership (P3).

