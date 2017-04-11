Plaquemines Port and PPSO to share Mobile Command Unit

Port Com 1, the Mobile Command Center which the Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District obtained in 2014 will now be managed by the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office through a cooperative endeavor agreement. From left are Port Chairman Beau Black, Port Executive Director Sandy Sanders, Sheriff Jerry Turlich and Port Security Director Donald Durr executing the agreement. Both agencies will utilize the vehicle as needed for incident response. Black said the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement will split the expense burden of insurance and maintenance between the two agencies. The $600,000 vehicle was originally paid for with a Homeland Security grant. Hurricanes, incidents on the river or at industrial sites and terrorist attacks are examples of when the unit, equipped with satellite phones and computer work stations might be called into service.

