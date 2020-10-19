Plaquemines Port Ranked as one of the Largest Ports in the U.S.

The Plaquemines Port, Harbor & Terminal District (PPHTD) is 13th largest port in the United States by “cargo volume” moved according to an article in Global Trade Magazine. Based on information collected by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Plaquemines Port moved 56,850,137 tons in 2018. Considering the big name port cities/ regions Plaquemines was ranked against (Philadelphia, Portland, Los Angeles, Boston, and Memphis just to name a few), this top 15 rank is something to be proud of for a community of fewer than 25,000 people.

