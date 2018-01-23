Plaquemines Port Signs MOU with Jefferson County Port

Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District is continuing its goal of establishing relationships with sister ports along the Mississippi River recently executing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Jeff erson County Port Authority, located just south of St. Louis, MO.

A contingent from Jeff erson County Port, including Chairman Derrick Good and Executive Director Neal Breitweiser, traveled to Plaquemines Parish for a full briefing on port plans and visited port sites in the Plaquemines Port jurisdiction. The signing of the memorandum took place at a luncheon hosted by the World Trade Center in New Orleans with Plaquemines Port Chairman Charlie Burt and APH principles Joe Gehagen and Sal Latrico on hand for the signing.

