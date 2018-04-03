Plaquemines Port, St. Louis Regional Freightway, and St. Louis Regional Ports Sign Agreement to Foster Economic Growth on the Mississippi River

Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District (PPHTD), the St. Louis Regional Freightway, and four ports in the St. Louis region have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish and grow an alliance to generate new business by promoting international and inland trade routes at strategic locations along the Mississippi River.

The agreement, which represents a five-year commitment, calls for joint marketing initiatives and exchange of data to further those goals. The agreement embodies PPHTD and the St. Louis region’s strong support for the efforts underway by marine transportation services leader American Patriot Holdings, LLC (APH). Plans are to develop a huband- spoke transportation system for container transport vessel shipments from Plaquemines Port, to the St. Louis region and back. Discussions have focused on operations at a terminal to be constructed on the lower Mississippi River in Plaquemines Parish, connecting to ports located in Missouri. Feeder services by rail, barge and truck throughout the bistate region of Missouri and Illinois would result in lower costs and efficient transportation.

