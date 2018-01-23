Plaquemines relatively unscathed by freezing temps

By Jason Browne

Following another cold snap and another power outage, Plaquemines Parish emerged in better shape than surrounding parishes.

Nearly 21,000 Entergy customers across five parishes lost power in the early morning hours of Jan. 17. Hundreds of Eastbank homes in Plaquemines Parish were among those affected, but parish officials say power was restored later that morning.

