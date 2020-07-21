Plaquemines Schools delay start after surge in online students

With the number of students opting for online instruction rising, Plaquemines Parish Schools delayed the start of the 2020-21 school year until Monday Aug. 17.

In a July 16 letter to the community, Superintendent Denis Rousselle acknowledged that the number of students choosing distance learning over attending class in person has necessitated more time for teachers to prepare their lessons. He said last week that the original start date of Aug. 6 was pushed back so teachers— particularly new teachers—could squeeze in more training in online instruction as well as adjust their daily schedules to double the amount of time budgeted for online instruction.

Parents still have time to alert the school district whether their children will attend class in person or online, but of those who had responded by last week, 36 percent had opted for distance learning. This comes as new cases of covid-19 are rising around the state along with roughly five new cases per day in Plaquemines Parish from July 11-17.

