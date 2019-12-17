Plaquemines Schools surprise 2021 Teachers of the Year nominess

Plaquemines Parish School District recently announced teachers nominated for the State 2021 Teacher of the Year selection. The process for choosing the district’s Teacher of the Year began within each school using their own selection criteria. These individual school winners were sent to the District level for further review and consideration in the three divisions -- elementary, middle, and high. The teachers’ resumes, interviews, and written essays presented a robust competition solidifying the incredible in talent in Plaquemines Parish.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/