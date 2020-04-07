Plaquemines sees slow coronavirus spread relative to neighbors

If there is such a thing as a quiet week during a global pandemic, Plaquemines Parish had one last week.

The noon release from the Louisiana Department of Health on April 3, the day The Gazette went to press, reported 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Plaquemines resulting in four deaths. The number of deaths was up just two since the first deaths were reported on March 27, and cases rose from 16 to 75 in that time. During that same period, St. Bernard Parish saw its number of deaths jump from one to seven and its number of cases jump from 31 to 196.

Parish officials from Plaquemines and St. Bernard both predicted last week, based on advice from the state, that the number of diagnoses was likely to increase quickly due to increased testing.

