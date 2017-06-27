Plaquemines survives Cindy with few problems

By Jason Browne

With the exception of some scattered drainage issues, Plaquemines appears to have passed its first test of the 2017 storm season.

Tropical Storm Cindy dropped an average of five-to-six inches of rain across the parish, most of it June 20 as the storm approached the coast, with the Diamond area receiving the worst with almost nine inches of rain. Drainage superintendent Greg Simpson said high tides threatened to over-top a low tie-in levee June 21 near Myrtle Grove, but some quick sandbagging by parish work crews held the water at bay while the Wilkinson Pump Station worked overnight to clear the pastures.

