Plaquemines SWCD to hold conservation discussion meeting on February 22

Resting in the hands of our local community members is the future of our valuable natural resources and the decisions that are made to conserve, enhance and sustain the integrity of soil, water and air quality in Plaquemines Parish. Conservation of our resources can not be achieved by one group, government agency or the individual – it takes cooperative conservation.

Cooperative conservation starts first with the active involvement of the individual community member who helps to identify the resource needs of the community. Community involvement helps the Plaquemines Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) assess and prioritize resource concerns on a community level. Local natural resource priorities help direct technical and financial assistance decisions that NRCS and SWCD make throughout the year.

