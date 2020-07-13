Plenary rolls out BC Bridge website

The website for the forthcoming Belle Chasse Bridge replacement project is live.

Plenary Infrastructure has launched bellechassebridge.com as a one-stop location for information and updates on the forthcoming public-private partnership. For now, that includes an explanation of how tolling will work, a list of companies that will play a part in the project, a construction timeline and an FAQ section.

The website includes a messaging portal where users can send comments and questions which will be answered by Franklin Associates, the PR firm contracted for the project, through July 31. Comments can also be emailed directly to info@bellechassebridge.com.

