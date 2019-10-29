Point Plaquemines Parish Pink 2019

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Every October, the color "pink" brings together thousands of people, all with the same goal – to wear pink, raise money and help make life-saving breast cancer research happen. Plaquemines Parish entities, residents, and business owners came together October 23 to wear pink and helped in Painting Plaquemines Parish Pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness. Within two weeks, 279 shirts were sold and raised nearly $3,000. Shirt proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation New Orleans.

