Port Administration and Commissioners Argue about Artifacts" on PLT Site

The January 14 Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District meeting—the first meeting of 2021—saw port administration exchange verbal blows with port commissioners over the archeological findings on a tract of land where the proposed 200-acre Tallgrass Energy “Plaquemines Liquids Terminal” would be built.

Commissioners—namely, district 7’s Carlton LaFrance, district 8’s Richie Blink, and district 9’s Mark “Hobbo” Cognevich—criticized Deputy Port Director Paul Matthews for his limited communication regarding exactly what “artifacts” were found on that site.

LaFrance claimed that there were human bones found on the PLT site, which is located in his district, and that Matthews failed to properly notify him of their existence.

