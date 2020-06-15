Port administration grilled over procurement contract and more

Plaquemines Port brass sparred with commissioners and citizens alike at the June 11 Port meeting in Belle Chasse, but they walked away with the contract they wanted.

By a narrow 5-4 vote, the Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District Commission gave port executives permission to spend $125,000 to contract with JD Russell Consulting to develop a custom procurement policy for the port. That figure doesn’t include the accompanying computer software, which could cost as much as the original contract, but Port Finance Director Chambrel Williams said the whole endeavor will save the port thousands of dollars in the future.

