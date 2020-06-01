Port Commission approves Vitter contract

The Plaquemines Port Commission renewed its contract with former U.S. Sen. David Vitter and Mercury Public Affairs in a short May 28 meeting.

The meatier items on the agenda were deferred as the Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District Commission met in public for the first time since Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Commissioners, minus District 2 commissioner Beau Black who was absent, were spaced out around the dais with just nine seats available in the gallery for members of the public.

Port Executive Director Sandy Sanders rated Vitter’s work on behalf of the port as “outstanding,” telling commissioners that Vitter’s lobbying in Washington DC “positioned us on dredging projects and funding.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/