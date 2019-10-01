Port Commission tables ferry decision

The big stuff got deferred at the Sept. 26 Port Commission meeting.

District 5 commissioner Benny Rousselle deferred his resolution to put Ferry Department operations under Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District control once Venture Global signs its lease with the port. But he urged his fellow commissioners to contact him over the next few weeks if they have questions about the move, because he plans to put the issue to a vote at the Oct. 10 meeting.

“My rationale is that the people were taxed to buy the property (where VG will locate). Now (the port) will be providing a return on investment,” said Rousselle.

And a proposed suspension of the rules from Port Commission Chair John Barthelemy to vote on a contract with industrial capital hunter Chris Fetters of LA 23 Development Company was also deferred at the top of the meeting. As a provision of the proposed contract, Fetters would receive no payment from the port, but rather only from the investors he brought to the port.

