Port Commission tightens professional services policy

Management for the Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District will require Port Commission approval for each and every professional service contract following the July 23 commission meeting in Pointe a la Hache.

Previously, port brass could enter into contracts for less than $50,000 without commission approval.

District 5 commissioner Benny Rousselle has said in the past that that policy is a misinterpretation of port policies, but has been allowed to stand by the commission. So he moved on an ordinance July 23, which received unanimous support from the five attending commissioners, clarifying that any professional services must be presented to the commission 14 days before bids are solicited and then approved by the commission before the port can enter a contract.

