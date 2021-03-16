Port Commissioners Bow to State on Toll Bridge

Commissioners for the Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District have chosen to allow construction of the Belle Chasse Bridge Project to move forward without a court challenge.

The resolution to file litigation claiming the Belle Chasse toll bridge—a Public-Private-Partnership (P3) project between Plenary Group and the State of Louisiana—is being built illegally, failed at the March 11 PPHTD meeting by a 4-4-1 vote.

Voting in favor of the lawsuit were district 5 commissioner Benny Rousselle, district 7 commissioner Carlton LaFrance, district 8 commissioner Richie Blink, and district 9 commissioner Mark “Hobbo” Cognevich.

Voting against were district 2 commissioner Beau Black, district 3 commissioner Corey Arbourgh, and district 4 commissioner Stuart Guey, and district 6 commissioner Trudy Newberry abstained from voting.

