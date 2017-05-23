Port Executives Address Chinese Delegation

Plaquemines Port Executive Director Sandy Sanders, left and Deputy Port Director Paul Matthews, right, gave a presentation to a 9 member Chinese Delegation led by the Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai, center. Sander’s presentation included an update on Venture Global’s $8.5 billion LNG facility and American Patriot Holdings’ container vessel project scheduled to offer service to Memphis and St. Louis from a terminal to be constructed south of Venture Global. The delegation and Sanders met May 12 at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, a day after a new Chinese trade deal was announced increasing US exports of beef, poultry and liquid natural gas. The meeting lasted over an hour and the delegation showed great interest in the port executive’s plans

