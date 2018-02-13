Port offi cials discuss future plans with Corps

Col. Mike Clancy, New Orleans District Commander of the US Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) and over a dozen corps personnel were on hand last week to hear Plaquemines Port Executive Director Sandy Sanders outline plans for the port’s development. With multiple projects underway, many requiring USACE permitting,

Sanders stressed the port’s desire to establish ongoing lines of communication in hopes of expediting the permitting process.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/