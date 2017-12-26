Port to pay PPG 400% fee increase in 2018

By Jason Browne

Pending deals have the Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District in position to generate millions of dollars in the next few years, but the Plaquemines Parish Government needs a slice of that pie now.

At budget hearings in late November, the Plaquemines Parish Council, which doubles as the sole governing authority of the PPHTD, hit the port with a 400 percent increase in interagency fees for 2018. Whereas the port agreed to pay approximately $200,000 to the PPG for 2017— payment of which is still pending— the council increased that figure to $848,732 for 2018.

And even that figure was a compromise.

“I think the port’s number was way too low and the parish’s number was way too high,” said District 2 council member and (until January) port chair Beau Black.

