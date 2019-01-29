Port Pilots' Association donates to Coast Guard families

The maritime industry that depends on the Coast Guard for safety and assistance is giving back during their military colleagues’ time of need.

On Jan. 25, the Crescent River Port Pilots’ Association donated 450 $100 Walmart gift cards to the Coast Guard Spouses’ Club of Greater New Orleans.

CRPPA President Capt. E. Michael Bopp was on hand at the organization’s Belle Chasse office to present the gift cards to the Coast Guard Spouses’ Club and to issue a challenge to his peers in the maritime industry to find a way to assist the Coast Guard during the partial government shutdown.

